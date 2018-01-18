Man who tweeted vulnerable adults' details prosecuted

A man from Kent has been prosecuted under the Data Protection Act for leaking sensitive information on Twitter.

William Godfrey of Bethersden tweeted the personal details of a vulnerable adult after finding the information on a USB stick belonging to his former partner, a probation officer.

The information included the individual's name, address and details of their health and sex life.

Godfrey also emailed the Information Commissioner's Office "threatening to publish a 40-page document containing personal data", including those of a sexual offence victim, according to the ICO. He was involved in a discussion on Twitter in which another user warned him that his actions were against the law.

It was later discovered that under a second account Godfrey had tweeted details about a named individual who had been searched by Surrey Police in relation to an offence.

The ICO had asked Godfrey not to publish any information, and Surrey Police arranged to collect the USB stick from Godfrey, but he failed to turn up. The police then resorted to a High Court injunction to make him return the data.

Godfrey appeared at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday, where he admitted to two offences of unlawfully disclosing personal data.

He was sentenced to a 12-month conditional charge, meaning he will not be jailed unless he commits another offence within a year. He was also ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £15 victim surcharge.

ICO head of enforcement Steve Eckersley said in a statement: "People should always be careful about what they share on social media, both about themselves and others. But when it's sensitive and confidential personal information that they have no right to see or possess in the first place, then we will not hesitate to take action to protect people's rights.

"Surrey Police has also signed an undertaking to improve its procedures as a result of this case, and we are satisfied that many of our recommendations have already been taken on board." ®

