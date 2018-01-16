Canada charges chap alleged to run stolen data-mart Leakedsource

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has announced it’s cuffed and charged a man for selling stolen identities and passwords at LeakedSource.com.

The site listed more than three billion records – some including passwords - that had been stolen in various data breaches and let users buy that data. it also offered advice on new data breaches. Controversially, the site sold the data without first attempting to verify whether purchasers had a right to the records, all while masking the identity of its operators.

That practice earned the site rolling battles with the law that the Mounties (RCMP) revealed culminated in the December 22nd, 2017, arrest of a chap named Jordan Evan Bloom of Thornhill, Ontario.

Bloom appeared before Canadian courts on Monday, January 15th, charged with crimes including “Mischief to Data” for “selling stolen personal identities online through the website Leakedsource.com.” Bloom’s efforts are alleged to have earned him C$247,000 (US$198,500, £144,000).

The Dutch national Police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation helped the Mounties (RCMP) to make the bust, with the Canadians saying the case could not have been cracked without international collaboration.

LeakedSource.com is now offline. Similar sites like breachalarm.com and haveibeenpwned.com do not charge for access to data. The first-mentioned site does offer a paid alert service that informs customers when their email addresses appear in troves of stolen data. ®

