Veeam's reverse-IBM, the rebrands, the new hires, and... DRAM, what's that, Samsung?

After multiple, multiple quarters of doing a reverse IBM and growing revenues quarter after quarter after quarter, Veeam has been beaming about having grown revenues some more.

If you are not totally dazzled by this, then there's still more in our weekly collection of storage treasures, such as Kroll Ontrack rebranding - surprise, surprise - Rubrik hiring a new executive, and Amplidata being granted a patent. How about that?

We're just breathless with the excitement of it all.

So, brew yourself a deep and refreshing organic peppermint infusion, settle down with a gluten-free biscuit and read on ....

Code42

Endpoint backupping Code42 has announced new security-related stuff for its 47,000-plus customers:

Security Center – Helps detect and mitigate insider threat incidents and data exfiltration events by setting data movement thresholds, tracking file activity patterns and sending alerts to IT or security administrators when data transfers to cloud storage or removable media exceed typical limits,

– Helps detect and mitigate insider threat incidents and data exfiltration events by setting data movement thresholds, tracking file activity patterns and sending alerts to IT or security administrators when data transfers to cloud storage or removable media exceed typical limits, External Key Store – Enables IT administrators to increase data security by storing encryption keys in the cloud and separate from data storage,

– Enables IT administrators to increase data security by storing encryption keys in the cloud and separate from data storage, Identity Management – Gives IT administrators the added flexibility to choose from a variety of identity management applications, including an integration with Okta, for multi-factor authentication in the cloud. Okta is a leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise,

– Gives IT administrators the added flexibility to choose from a variety of identity management applications, including an integration with Okta, for multi-factor authentication in the cloud. Okta is a leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, Access Lock – Enables IT administrators to immediately lock down laptops and desktops to prevent data from being accessed when a device is lost or stolen,

– Enables IT administrators to immediately lock down laptops and desktops to prevent data from being accessed when a device is lost or stolen, Legal Hold – Integrates Zapproved eDiscovery software so IT and legal departments can streamline the collection and preservation of data for eDiscovery.

It says its CrashPlan for Small Business offering for organizations with fewer than 200 employees easy, affordable, unlimited cloud data backup and recovery for laptop and desktop computers.

Cohesity

Secondary data converger Cohesity claimed it has had a 600 per cent increase in 2017 sales revenue over 2016. Over the past eight months, Cohesity’s new customer count doubled and includes a dozen Fortune 500 companies, it boasted.

The growing revenue and customer demand are fuelling a company expansion, with a doubling of employees, a move to the new San Jose headquarters, and the opening of a new office in Research Triangle Park (RTP).

It's also made exec changes and hires as we've pointed out recently.

Komprise

Data manager Komprise says 2017 was a good year, in which it:

Grew employee base worldwide with new field offices across the globe,

Hit 500 per cent annual customer growth across segments – Financial Services, Engineering/Manufacturing, Genomics, Education, Public Sector,

Partnerships with major storage and cloud industry players, and channel relationships,

Made three new key product releases, supporting different NFS, SMB/CIFS, Object and cloud platforms,

Received 8 industry awards...

Storage Made Easy

The latest Enterprise File Fabric release has a feature – ForeverFile – which provides archive and ransomware protection that continuously archives data in real-time from one data store to another data store (private-to-cloud or cloud-to-cloud.)

An M-Stream feature parallelises large file, speeding up downloads and moving data between different storages, providing speeds of up to 10GiB/second. It supports Amazon S3, All S3 API compatible Clouds and Object Storages, Cloudian, Scality and IBM COS, OpenStack Swift, and CIFS/SMB.

Support for multipart uploads (MPU) across to all AWS S3 compatible storages to support large files has also been added.

It also provides virus scanning of uploaded files. The file previewer now supports Dicom making it possible to preview medical images such as X-rays, MRIs or CT Scans.

There is lock synchronisation between Microsoft's Distributed File System (DFS) infrastructure and the Enterprise File Fabric, allowing business to leverage their existing Microsoft Distributed File System (DFS) infrastructure as a part of their cloud strategy.

Companies will be able to treat DFS shares as cloud storage and automatically create cloud DFS shares for users, based on their DFS home directory.

Embedded document editors, such as Zoho Office, have been updated to support Zoho’s new European web-based editors for document previewing and team editing.

Veeam

Yep, depressingly for its competitors, Veeam has had another record year, with record this, that et cetera.

It claims it saw $827m in total bookings for 2017, growing 36 per cent year-over-year.

It had a record Q4 2017 of $299m; the installed base is now 282,000 customers; and sales of Veeam Availability Suite grew by 48 per cent in 2017, it beamed.

Veeam has claimed it is on the path to be a billion dollar software company.

It's not true that IBM is thinking of hiring Ratmir Timoshev to replace Ginni Rometty, by the way.

Virtual Instruments

App and system performance measurer Virtual Instruments says 2017 was its best year to date with record bookings, a 173 per cent growth rate in new customers, and the launch of its infrastructure performance monitoring and analytics platform. It announced executive additions as well, with Sheen Khoury and Rick Haggart joining as EVP worldwide sales and SVP professional services respectively.

Sean O’Donnell became EMEA managing director, and new sales teams were put in place in the UK and Germany .

There was a technology integration with Cisco that integrated Cisco SAN Telemetry Streaming with the VirtualWisdom platform. It also partnered with Gigamon.

People

Cohesity has hired Lynn Lucas as its inaugural chief marketing officer (CMO). She most recently served as CMO for Veritas Technologies, where she led its branding and repositioning as a multi-cloud data management company following its separation from Symantec. Prior to Veritas, she held the CMO position at Good Technology and VP of Collaboration Solutions Marketing for Cisco Systems before that.

Datera has appointed Hal Woods as its CTO and says "Hal Woods’ experience complements Datera’s current strengths, bringing both the expertise and capacity to identify new opportunities, use cases and the related technical requirements to develop and drive Datera’s overall technology vision and roadmap to support the company’s next phase of growth.

"Co-founder Nic Bellinger will be able to focus more fully on his day-to-day role as a chief architect and technical leader [and] continue to serve as a member of the Datera Board of Directors."

Komprise appointed Tony Craythorne as SVP of Worldwide Sales, coming from being SVP w-w Sales at NexSan Storage. Before that he held senior management positions at Brocade, Hitachi Data Systems, Nexgen (acquired by Pivot 3), Bell Micro and Connected Data.

Rubrik announced the appointment of Bertrand Yansouni as its VP of Worldwide Channel. He comes from being Google Cloud’s VP of Global Partner Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

Short items

WDC's Amplidata operation has been granted a patent (9,846,629) relating to data object retrieval from an unreliable storage medium using what looks like a version of data chunking with redundant chunks spread across the storage.

Belgium-based Collibra, a startup in the enterprise data governance and catalog software area, has closed $58m in Series D financing, bringing total funding to over $133m. The cash pay for a significant number of new hires in 2018 and its global growth.

Kroll Ontrack is rebranding globally to Ontrack. KLDiscovery will continue to serve as the parent company and brand for the global legal technologies business, while Ontrack will serve as the data recovery brand.

Samsung has started mass production of its Aquabolt 2nd-generation 8GB (gigabyte) High Bandwidth Memory-2 (HBM2) with the fastest data transmission speed on the market today with a 2.4 Gbps transfer speed per pin, should accelerate the expansion of supercomputing and the graphics card market.

A single 8GB HBM2 package consists of eight 8GB HBM2 dies, which are vertically interconnected using over 5,000 TSVs (Through Silicon Vias) per die.

Software-defined NAS provider for the cloud SoftNAS announced SoftNAS Cloud Essentials version 3.7, optimized for Veeam Availability Suite, is available this month. It announced Veeam Ready Archive status, verifying performance for full and synthetic full cloud-backup jobs using SoftNAS Cloud Essentials. ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open