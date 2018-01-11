Continuous Lifecycle 2018: New workshops, speakers added

Events The lineup for Continuous Lifecycle 2018 is almost complete, with more workshops and conference sessions, giving you even more reason to snag an early bird ticket now.

If you want to get your head round serverless computing, we’ve got Mike Roberts from Symphonia delivering an all-day workshop on Serverless Deployment on AWS on May 15.

On May 18, we have a brace of workshops going deep on containers. Ocelot Uproar's Ben Hall returns to deliver a workshop on Kubernetes, while Eberhard Wolff will deliver an all-day session on Microservices Alternatives.

We’ve added further speakers to our lineup, giving you an unparalleled opportunity to learn from established thought leaders, practitioners who’ve put Continuous Delivery, Containers and DevOps to work in real companies, and key engineers behind the tooling.

And of course, we’ve got two cracking keynotes in the shape of Agile pioneer Linda Rising and Weaveworks founder Alexis Richardson. You can see the schedule here.

If you missed our blind bird ticket offer, don’t despair. You can still take advantage of our early bird ticket offer and save piles of cash on both the conference and workshops. But be quick - the early bird period will expire long before spring time.

So, if you want to get the best possible price for the two-day conference - including all-day refuelling and a drinks reception on the first night - you should act now.

To buy tickets, see details of the programme, and to see presentations from this year’s conference, head over to the Continuous Lifecycle website. We look forward to seeing you in May.

