Butcher breaks out of own freezer using black pudding

A Devon butcher channelled the power of Ecky-Thump to escape being locked in his freezer when he saved his skin by using a black pudding.

Seventy-year-old Chris McCabe of Totnes found himself stuck when the wind blew the door of his outdoor freezer shut. He then discovered that the internal emergency release button had frozen over.

The freezer was outside at the back of the shop, meaning that calling for help was unlikely to work, so McCabe had to resort to using frozen pieces of meat to break the ice from the button.

McCabe tried a piece of lamb, but it was too large to wield. He tried some beef, but it had poor grip. He then armed himself with a 1.5kg black pudding, the last one he had in stock, and used the blood sausage to bash the release button until the door opened.

Speaking to the Sun, McCabe said he believed that remaining in the -20°C (-4°F) freezer would have proven fatal within half an hour, but he fortunately freed himself with the Full English fry-up classic after only a few minutes.

"The black pudding was the best thing to hit the button with because it was the right shape," McCabe explained.

"I used it like the police use battering rams to break door locks in, that's what I did with the black pudding."

"Black pudding saved my life, without a doubt." ®

Sponsored: Minds Mastering Machines - Call for papers now open