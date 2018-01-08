Your connection is not Brexit... we mean private: Tory party lets security cert expire

Another day, another embarrassing gaffe for the Tory party. This time it seems someone forgot to renew the site's security certificate.

The unsecured site reads "Your connection is not private. Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.conservatives.com (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards)."

In the most appropriate possible metaphor for the party's failure to grasp 21st-century campaigning, the Conservative website is down, apparently because they've failed to upgrade to HTTPS pic.twitter.com/iSHNST91lS — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) January 8, 2018

Conservative Website is down because they forgot to do an IT update. Because they didn't update, the Conservative Party can't communicate. pic.twitter.com/EX2epGnKit — Solomon Hughes (@SolHughesWriter) January 8, 2018

The person in charge of making sure the Conservative Party's own website works, has just face-planted on the day the new Party Chairman starts. Oops. https://t.co/6W7YI5jQoC — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) January 8, 2018

It comes as Theresa May is poised to announce a Cabinet reshuffle and appoint a "no deal" Brexit minister (presumably they will carry a red box with a question mark on it and have to phone "the banker").

But when it comes to tech, the conservatives do not have the best track record.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has previously been criticised for suggesting the government needs to get people who "understand the necessary hashtags" talking.

She later defended her lack of expertise, saying "I don't need to understand how encryption work."

Funnily enough, Rudd is one of the Cabinet members rumoured to be safe in her role. ®

