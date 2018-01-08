Your connection is not Brexit... we mean private: Tory party lets security cert expire

Well what do you expect...

By Kat Hall 8 Jan 2018 at 11:46
Another day, another embarrassing gaffe for the Tory party. This time it seems someone forgot to renew the site's security certificate.

The unsecured site reads "Your connection is not private. Attackers might be trying to steal your information from www.conservatives.com (for example, passwords, messages or credit cards)."

It comes as Theresa May is poised to announce a Cabinet reshuffle and appoint a "no deal" Brexit minister (presumably they will carry a red box with a question mark on it and have to phone "the banker").

But when it comes to tech, the conservatives do not have the best track record.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has previously been criticised for suggesting the government needs to get people who "understand the necessary hashtags" talking.

She later defended her lack of expertise, saying "I don't need to understand how encryption work."

Funnily enough, Rudd is one of the Cabinet members rumoured to be safe in her role. ®

