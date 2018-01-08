Deputy lord of the Scality RING parts ways with object storage firm

Object storage supplier Scality has lost its president and COO, Erwan Menard.

CEO Jerome Lecat announced the at an all-hands meeting last week. We understand from a Scality spokesperson that the parting is amicable and Menard is staying on in an advisory role.

Menard joined as COO in January 2014, getting the presidential promotion in March 2015, and thus effectively becoming deputy CEO. He had previously been COO at DataDirect Networks from 2011 to 2013, and a VP and GM at HP before that. Perhaps he wants to be a CEO and got fed up waiting, or there has been a disagreement about the way forward for the company.

Scality is well known for its RING object storage but has recently moved into open-source software with Zenko, a public cloud gateway and controller.

It has also just received $35m in fresh funding, taking the total to $125m. This follows a $45m D-round in 2015 plus a $10m investment from HPE, which has had an OEM deal with Scality since 2014. We don't yet know the source of the $35m.

In April last year, Scality signed an OEM deal with Dell. In December the EMEA customer services part of HPE decided to partner with Cloudian and its object storage for some deals.

We further understand that Scality may be reconsidering its marketing activities. It's an eventful start to the new year for the firm and it will want things to settle down so it can function effectively as 2018 progresses. ®

