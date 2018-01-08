Parliamentary 'puters made 30k tries to procure pr0nz last year

The Houses of Parliament's network was used to access pornographic material 30,876 times from March to October, it has been revealed today.

That works out at approximately five attempts to access smut per hour, with the parliamentary filtering system blocking users from viewing the content.

September was the month MPs were most eager to access X-rated material (having just returned from summer recess), with 9,467 requests from both the Houses of Lords and Commons that month – according to a freedom of information response by the Press Association.

Last month Theresa May sacked her right-hand man Damian Green, after a probe found he'd made "misleading" statements about allegations that police found porn on computers in his parliamentary office in 2008.

Speaking to PA, a parliamentary spokesperson said: “All pornographic websites are blocked by parliament’s computer network. The vast majority of attempts to access them are not deliberate. The data shows requests to access websites, not visits to them."

"There are 8,500 computers on the parliamentary network, which are used by MPs, peers, their staff and staff of both Houses. This data also covers personal devices used when logged on to parliament’s guest wifi."

A different FoI request revealed 2,751,755 attempts to access any blocked websites between January and October.

The figures are down on 2016, when 113,208 access were made - indicating a continuing trend of either greater care or loss of libido on the part of MPs.

Previously MPs have been caught looking at Sexymp.com whose strapline is the "most popular banned website in Parliament" and rates members based on their hotness.

Currently Richard Drax, the silver-haired Conservative MP for South Dorset, retains the top spot. ®

