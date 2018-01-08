Micron, Intel consciously uncouple 3D NAND development

Micron and Intel have blown their joint 3D NAND project apart but will continue to develop 3D XPoint memory together.

Each company will now optimise their 3D NAND technology and products for their individual business needs. However, the two expect no change in their respective future nodes (cell sizes).

Scott DeBoer, Micron's EVP of technology development, said in a statement: "Micron's partnership with Intel has been a long-standing collaboration, and we look forward to continuing to work with Intel on other projects as we each forge our own paths in future NAND development. Our roadmap for 3D NAND technology development is strong, and we intend to bring highly competitive products to market based on our industry-leading 3D NAND technology."

Intel's SVP/GM for the NVMe Solutions Group, Rob Crooke, chimed in: "We've reached a point in the NAND development partnership where it is the right time for the companies to pursue the markets we're focused on."

Intel set up a 3D NAND facility at Dalian in China in late 2015 and has recently expanded its NAND facility there, wanting to double capacity by the end of the year. ®

