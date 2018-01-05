Important message for January Register Lecture attendees

Events If you've bought tickets for our January Register Lecture "What will drive our cars when the combustion engine dies?", we're sorry to have to inform you that the event has been moved back 24 hours.

The lecture will now take place on January 31, rather than January 30 as originally advertised.

We've emailed all our lovely ticket buyers to let them know about the date change. Please check your inboxes, and reply to the mail. If you haven't received the email, please reply to the author above, and we'll get things sorted.

Apologies for the inconvenience, but we'd really hate for anyone to turn up on the wrong night. ®