Proposed Brit law to ban b**tards brandishing bots to bulk-buy tickets

The British government is to ban ticket touts from using automated software to snap up more tickets than allowed by event organisers.

The new criminal offence will be brought forward under a provision in the Digital Economy Act. Those who break the law will face an unlimited fine.

The plans are part of draft legislation and the government has recently notified the European Commission that it intends to take forward the proposals.

Digital minister Matt Hancock said: "We're determined to make sure 2018 is the year we help real fans get the chance to see their favourite music and sports stars at a fair price. We'll be acting to stamp out the growing problem of touts misusing technology to scoop up vast numbers of tickets only to sell them on at rip-off prices.

"Our work, together with improvements by industry, will help make the market more transparent and mean a great year for Britain's thriving live events scene."

The Digital Economy Act 2017 is also putting additional requirements on ticket sellers to provide a unique ticket number where one was originally given and revised Consumer Rights Act guidance clarifying the information that should be provided on sale restrictions when reselling tickets.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport noted that the legislation comes as the London musical Hamilton recently saw tickets being advertised on the secondary ticketing market for up to £6,000.

Of course, getting to see Hamilton is an issue close to Hancock's heart. He recently complained: "I'm having to miss the gala opening of Hamilton so I can vote on the EU withdrawal bill."

Perhaps the minister is hoping the forthcoming legislation might free up some tickets for the much-hyped musical – meaning he might get to see it after all. ®