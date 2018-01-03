Shopped in Forever 21? There was bank-card-slurping malware in it for, like, forever

Clothing chain Forever 21 has admitted a malware infection on its cash registers swiped customer payment card details for most of last year.

The retailer issued a statement revealing that from how last year, from April 3 to November 18, hackers were able to harvest the payment card details from point of sale (POS) terminals in its stores.

According to Forever21, the crimeware was present at various times on machines throughout the seven-month period with some machines being infected for most or all of that time. Additionally, Forever 21 said, the malware was able to get into appliances that stored transaction log in the stores so it could potentially access cards read by machines that were not themselves infected.

Perhaps most infuriating to victims is the fact that Forever 21 actually had encryption tools installed to secure those sales records from prying eyes, but not running, on the infected machines and log storage systems.

"Forever 21 stores have a device that keeps a log of completed payment card transaction authorizations," the company said.

"When encryption was off, payment card data was being stored in this log. In a group of stores that were involved in this incident, malware was installed on the log devices that was capable of finding payment card data from the logs, so if encryption was off on a POS device prior to April 3, 2017 and that data was still present in the log file at one of these stores, the malware could have found that data."

The company notes that its online store and its stores outside of the US use different payment systems that were not exposed to the malware.

Those who shopped at Forever 21 stores between April and November should keep a close eye on their bank and credit card statements, and report any suspicious activity. One tiny saving grace is that in many cases the card numbers, security codes, and expiration dates were obtained, but the cardholder names were rarely disclosed.

Forever 21 said it is working with its payment processors, the developer of the breached POS systems, and law enforcement to further investigate the cyber-break-in.

The clothing shop is far from alone in falling victim to these sort of attacks. POS infections have become an increasingly common way for crooks to conduct large-scale harvesting of payment card details. The targets have ranged from hotel chains like Hilton to big-box retailer Target and even restaurant chains. ®