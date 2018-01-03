VoIP VIPs Blueface and Star2Star pull off headsets, unify unified comms biz

VoIP companies Blueface and Star2Star have announced a $500m (£368.8m) merger today, which they claim will create one of the world's largest global unified communications providers.

The combined entity will be known as "StarBlue", but the two existing businesses will continue trading with their original names in their respective markets in the US and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Starblue will operate from its parents' present HQs in Dublin and Sarasota, Florida.

In March 2017, Blueface received €10m (£8.86m) in investment from the BDO Development Capital Fund, to help fund its plans for international expansion. Star2Star received its own investment of $30m (£22.12m) in 2014 from NewSpring Capital and PPM America.

In a joint statement, Alan Foy, group CEO of Star2Star and Blueface, said: "This merger positions the combined Blueface/Star2Star company as one of the leading platform and service providers that can service businesses of all sizes, partners and wholesale customers globally.

“For now, it is very much business as usual and there will be no change in branding or in the preservation of vital relationships with our partners and customers across our services in Star2Star and Blueface."

Norman Worthington, executive chairman of the two companies, said that the merger "creates a combined company with the breadth of capability, reach and innovation to be a true global leader in the UC space.” ®