Weed wish you a merry Christmas: Pot-toting OAPs tell cops 30kg stash is for pressies

The friends and family of an elderly couple from Nebraska may have lost out on their share of almost 30kg of pot this festive season after cops spotted their stash.

Police in the US state reportedly sniffed out the loot when they pulled over the pair's pickup truck for driving over the centre line and failing to indicate.

According to local paper the Omaha World Herald, when the deputy sheriffs got out to investigate, both they and their canine companions were struck by a strong whiff of the sweet leaf, and searched the truck.

That turned up some 27kg of cannabis, which – if recent German calculations are anything to go by – could have been rolled into almost 200,000 spliffs.

On their stash being discovered, the couple reportedly told the cops that the pot – with a street value of $336,000 – was for Christmas gifts.

Which would certainly make the pair, aged 80 and 83, a lot more generous than your team at Vulture Central. We dread to think how much they would have needed to provide in the way of cheese and biscuits after that little lot.

Either way, it seems the cops weren't feeling festive enough to let them wrap up the weed – in any form of paper, Christmas or Rizla – and arrested them for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Looks like it'll be a blue, blue Christmas for the pair. ®