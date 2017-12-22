Braking news: Nissan Canada hacked, up to 1.1m Canucks exposed

Nissan Canada's vehicle-financing wing has been hacked, putting personal information on as many as 1.13 million customers in the hands of miscreants.

In an email to Nissan car buyers, seen by The Register, the biz admitted its computer systems were compromised, with "unauthorized person(s) gaining access to the personal information of some customers that have financed their vehicles through Nissan Canada Finance or Infiniti Financial Services Canada."

"We apologize for any frustration and anxiety this may cause our customers, and we thank you for your patience and support as we work through this issue," the note added. A similar message is now on the automaker's website.

According to Nissan Canada, the exposed data includes at least customer names, addresses, vehicle makes and models, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), credit scores, loan amounts and monthly payment figures.

"We are still investigating precisely what personal information has been impacted," the biz said, adding that it was working with the cops and infosec experts to work out what the heck happened. "At this time, there is no indication that customers who financed vehicles outside of Canada are affected."

Nissan Canada admitted it discovered on Monday, December 11, that it had been hacked, and alerted the world, er, 10 days later.

No personal banking information, such as card numbers, were taken, we're told. However, the automaker is offering 12 months of free credit monitoring to its customers just in case scumbags exploit the exposed records. ®