Back off, legacy intruders: Veeam updates backup offering, adds one tool-to-rule

Veeam has extended its backup product (Veeam Availability Suite or VAS) coverage with update 3 to v9.5.

The update brings:

Built-in management for Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1 and Veeam Agent for Linux v2

IBM Spectrum Virtualise integration, extending Veeam storage snapshot integration capabilities to IBM Storwize and SAN Volume Controller

Storage snapshot integration for the Lenovo Storage V Series

Lenovo DS series has been Veeam Ready-certified as a repository for Veeam backups

Other features include Veeam support for VMware Cloud on AWS, and agent monitoring and reporting, and Data Sovereignty Compliance Reporting in its Veeam ONE management facility.

Update 3 also adds Veeam's so-called Universal Storage API, a new interface that will allow Veeam to more rapidly support new storage integrations going forward.

The Veeamers add that, with update 3, businesses can manage their entire environment – any app, any data – regardless of whether it's in the cloud, or on virtual or physical infrastructures, from one single management console.

It must be hoping customers will replace old backup silos with newer software better suited to the virtualisation, hybrid cloud era, and have it extend backwards, so to speak, to cover the legacy gear. That denies the legacy backup vendors a route forwards in Veeam accounts. You can virtually hear the sounds of doors closing. ®