The Register Lectures: Deception, Spitfires and the end of the road….

If you’re worried about hitting 2018 feeling a little jaded and in need of intellectual stimulation, have no fear. We have a series of brain-stretching lectures to see you through to spring time, spanning deception detection, Britain’s WWII underground Spitfire manufacturing programme, and the death of the combustion engine.

On February 27, 2018, we will be joined by Professor Coral Dando and Professor Thomas Ormerod, who will be telling us about a promising new approach to Detecting Deception - Controlled Cognitive Engagement (CCE) - that they claim is 20 times more effective than existing security screening practices.

In an age of increasing automation and biometric verification, the approach is revolutionary: engaging with people directly, as opposed to simply relying on automated techniques, such as facial recognition. Tickets for Detecting Deception are available here.

April 1, 2018 marks the centenary of the Royal Air Force. Ahead of that, on March 20, join us for an evening of film and conversation as we preview Secret Spitfires – a brand-new documentary telling the story of the people and places who ensured the continued production of one of Britain and the RAF’s most iconic fighters, even as the Luftwaffe targeted its conventional factories during the Battle of Britain.

Your host will be Ethem Cetintas, a seasoned TV and documentary producer, who will field readers’ questions about how an army of unskilled children and adults, operating in total secrecy, ensured the RAF’s Spitfires kept flying. You can get your tickets for Secret Spitfires here.

That’s in addition to our already announced January 27 lecture when the National Physical Laboratory’s Dr Gareth Hinds will discuss What will drive our cars when the combustion engine dies and what the ban on diesel and petrol cars by 2040 means for the future of transport. Tickets are available here.

The venue for all these talks is the Yorkshire Grey on Theobalds Road, London. Doors will be open from 6.30pm, with the talk starting at 7pm. As ever, refreshments of the liquid and solid variety will be available. We’ll break for a drink and a bite following the presentation, after which the floor will be open to questions.

If for some reason you can’t make all three talks, don’t worry too much - we’ve got more lectures planned throughout 2018. And if you want to get up to speed on our previous topics, head here and get viewing. ®