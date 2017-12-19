Liberating SSH from Logjam leftovers

A recent Request for Comment at the Internet Engineering Task Force calls for SSH developers to deprecate 1,024-bit moduli.

RFC 8270 was authored by Mark Baushke (at Juniper Networks but working as an individual) and Loganaden Velvindron (of Mauritian group Hackers.mu) in response to demand for a response to the 2015 Logjam bug.

Logjam, discovered by Johns Hopkins cryptoboffin Matthew Green, would let a state-level actor attack Diffie-Hellman cryptosystems using 1,024-bit primes.

The Logjam discovery was followed up by other researchers including NCC Group's David Wong, who in 2016 published this paper at IACR [PDF] demonstrating a practical way to put a backdoor in weak Diffie-Hellman systems.

Since then, the biggest risk vector for most of us, Web browsers, have dropped 1,024-bit support, but SSH clients and servers still exist that accept 1,024-bit groups in their negotiations.

The Velvindron and Baushke RFC also formalises what's taken place in the market, by updating RFC 4419 (which set down the old 1,024-bit minimum).