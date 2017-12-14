MCubed returns to London in 2018, call for papers open

Events The call for papers for MCubed 2018 is open, and we really want to hear how you're putting machine learning, AI and robotics to work in real organisations.

MCubed, brought to you by The Register and Heise, launched in 2017 with the aim not to talk about what AI and ML might do in the future, but what real-world organisations are doing right now to solve real-world business and technology problems with machine learning algorithms, deep learning, and predictive analytics

We pulled it off, as you can see here, and are aiming to push things forward in 2018, reflecting the breakneck progress in the sector over the last year – not forgetting to learn from any breakages along the way.

So we want to hear from you if you can explain the fundamental technologies and thinking underpinning today's tech – and if you're one of the people taking these fundamentals and putting them to work.

You might be applying ML to make sense of vast unstructured data lakes to throw up profound new insights – or on discrete sets of data to make existing processes run more smoothly.

You might be developing AI to make sense of huge amounts of financial data to empower your traders, or working out the UX that will help them understand the insights in the first place.

We want to hear how you're using the available algorithms, frameworks, cognitive systems and UX, and the workarounds you've put in place to make them work for you. Of course, we would also love to hear how you're putting together and managing the hardware, storage and networks that actually make these systems possible.

And while there are plenty of opinion leaders who will hold forth on the security, privacy and ethical implications of computers and robots, we'd like to hear how you deal with these challenges in practice.

So the call for papers is open, and we'd love to hear your proposals for conference sessions and workshops that illustrate the rapid advances in this field – because you are the people who will ultimately decide whether it succeeds or fails.

The conference will take place from October 15 to 17, at 30 Euston Square, Central London. This is a stunningly comfortable venue in which to ponder some of the most intellectually and ethically challenging issues facing the tech community today, and we really want you to join us.

Full details including the call for papers, and ticket information, are on the website. ®