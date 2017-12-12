Tenable's response to folks upset at AWOL features: A 150-emails-a-minute spam storm

Nessus Pro V7 launch fiasco

By Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor 12 Dec 2017 at 23:54
Tenable Security has given itself two problems, by releasing a product its users don't like, and then adding them all to a support email group that's sending uncomfortable volumes of messages.

The new product is Nessus Professional v7, which Tenable has declared is just fabulous thanks to new licensing, improved reports, and customization features.

However, the release also withdrew some features, leading to responses such as this:

It gets worse: as part of the effort to spread the word about Nessus Pro 7, Tenable appears to have added all Nessus customers to a support forum that spewed out email at as much as 150 messages a minute, for over an hour. The result of that effort is typified by the tweets below...

Tenable responded by saying it erred when making a new group:

The Register has been told by Tenable sources that no personally identifiable information was exposed. We have also asked Tenable why it removed Nessus Pro features that folks liked. If further comment is forthcoming, we will update this story. ®

