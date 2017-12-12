Xcellis: From 'gateway' for NAS dabblers to pusher of hardcore scale-out NAS boxen
Quantum claims to node its new stuff totally dunks on rival
Quantum has announced an Xcellis scale-out NAS system, claiming performance is three times better than the next-best competing NAS system.
Xcellis is hardware separated into Workflow Director Nodes and Workflow Director Storage. The Director Nodes run StorNext software, which provides access to a multi-tier and single namespace file repository comprising primary storage – the Director Storage Nodes – and secondary Lattus object and/or Scalar tape and/or public cloud storage.
StorNext has found its home in the entertainment and media workflow world, and in other similar application areas.
Xcellis can be configured to present both scale-out SAN and NAS. The Xcellis Scale-out NAS appliance can run on its own or be deployed as part of a multi-tier StorNext infrastructure
The Xcellis/StorNext Connect management component had scale-out NAS before, so what's new?
Quantum marketing boss Molly Presley said: "Simply put, we have moved from a NAS Gateway to Workflow Storage architecture to a complete, high availability scale-out NAS Appliance."
Xcellis scale-out NAS schematic
This involves a whole bunch of new stuff:
- NAS: Scalability and High Availability
-
- Distribute clients across the cluster nodes
- Metadata performance improvements with new StorNext distributed file system API integration
- New Virtual IP (VIP) mechanism
-
- Master VIP for client connections
- Master VIP for management network to allow separate client and management networks
- VIP pool for direct client I/O connection
- Scale Out SMB: DFS
-
- DFS is an SMB protocol specific method for automatic scaling and load balancing
- Allows every node in the cluster to directly serve clients and scale bandwidth by adding nodes
- Scale Out SMB and/or NFS v3: DNS-based load balancing
-
- Integrated NFS locks into the cluster
- Internal DNS server provides algorithmic distribution of clients
- Works for NFS v3 and SMB
- New VIP pool feature
-
- Pool of VIPs for improved client balance
- At least one VIP per node, each node can have many
- Client gets pointed to a VIP, and the VIP moves in the event of a failure
- Simple-to-use NAS management GUI
- 10/40GbitE support and ability to purchase switches, HBAs etc for Ethernet solutions from Quantum as part of the complete Xcellis Scale-out Appliance networking infrastructure
- Two new all-flash storage arrays
Xcellis configurations
Check out the datasheet here (PDF).
Xcellis Scale-out NAS will be generally available this month with entry configurations and those leveraging tiering starting at under $100 per terabyte (raw). ®