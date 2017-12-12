NSW TAFE's IT FAIL was so bad, 100 staff were hired to clean up

New South Wales TAFE's failed IT project will be a millstone around the organisation's neck for years, the state's Auditor-General warned yesterday.

Terminated last year, the Learning and Management and Business Reform (LMBR) project has nonetheless managed to reach out of the grave and grab the dollars.

The Auditor-General's report puts depressing numbers to the ongoing cost of the disastrous project: AU$89 million on system replacement, plus “extra costs each year to produce reliable financial information”.

Since the Oracle-based replacement system won't be implemented until the 2018-2019 financial year, TAFE “again needed to implement significant compensating controls and procedures” to count student revenues, with 100 staff employed at a cost of $6 million, not counting contractors.

The Department of Education launched the project in 2006, and in nine years, was only able to bring it to pilot by 2015.

A NSW government committee recommended the project be scrapped in December 2015, but in a classic death-march it was still grinding on in April 2016. ®