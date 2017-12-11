Barclaycard website goes TITSUP*

Users report issues establishing secure connection

By Rebecca Hill 11 Dec 2017 at 11:08
Updated Barclaycard has admitted it is experiencing technical issues, with users complaining they can’t log in online or on their apps.

According to DownDetector, the site has been experiencing problems since 8.40am this morning, with more than 200 reports within an hour.

Barclaycard said on Twitter that it was aware of the issue and was “working on a fix right now”.

In the meantime, users took to social media to speculate about the root of the problem - banks being notoriously tight-lipped about the causes of their TITSUPs.

A number said they were receiving error messages saying there was no secure connection, and that attempts on multiple browsers failed.

On Twitter, the card provider said it was investigating and working on a fix.

We've contacted Barclaycard for comment.

*Total Inability To Support Uptake of Presents-payment

Updated at 11:16 GMT to add: Barclaycard has been in touch to say that "everything is back up and running".

