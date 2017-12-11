Barclaycard website goes TITSUP*

Updated Barclaycard has admitted it is experiencing technical issues, with users complaining they can’t log in online or on their apps.

According to DownDetector, the site has been experiencing problems since 8.40am this morning, with more than 200 reports within an hour.

Barclaycard said on Twitter that it was aware of the issue and was “working on a fix right now”.

In the meantime, users took to social media to speculate about the root of the problem - banks being notoriously tight-lipped about the causes of their TITSUPs.

A number said they were receiving error messages saying there was no secure connection, and that attempts on multiple browsers failed.

Hello @Barclaycard. Just to let you know that your online account servicing is currently inaccessible (to me at any rate), as the site returns an error message saying it can't provide a secure connection. — Matthew Cocker (@BrandyTartlet) December 11, 2017

@Barclaycard Is there a problem with your website? Can't connect using Chrome or Firefox due to security web protocol!! — Jo Wilkinson (@wilko_joey) December 11, 2017

On Twitter, the card provider said it was investigating and working on a fix.

Hi there, we do I'm afraid. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as possible and will update you as soon as we can. Thanks Nicola — Barclaycard (@Barclaycard) December 11, 2017

We've contacted Barclaycard for comment.

*Total Inability To Support Uptake of Presents-payment

Updated at 11:16 GMT to add: Barclaycard has been in touch to say that "everything is back up and running".