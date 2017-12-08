Do you suffer from the shame of 'Scroll Jank'? Help is at your fingertips

Do you suffer from the heartbreak of 'Scroll Jank'? Don't be ashamed, you're not alone Microsoft's going to fix it, cos Edge needs it and Chrome sorted it ages ago Do you suffer from the heartbreak of “Scroll Jank”?

The Register wouldn't be surprised if none of you say “Yes” as we'd never heard of it until Microsoft posted news of a fix for it coming to its Edge browser.

A little searching later and we learned that Scroll Jank is a phenomenon that strikes when a computer can't quite keep pace with a user scrolling down a web page. Users scroll or swipe, but the page stutters or jumps. The cause is usually the “pointer events” generated by a pointing device just not getting to and/or being recognised fast enough to get the browser moving on time.

There's a detailed explanation in the video below.

Youtube Video

On Thursday US time Microsoft's program manager for the Edge browser, Scott Low, wrote that Jank's generated a year-old-and-much-complained-about issue in Edge known as “Edge does not fire wheel events when scrolling using the 2-finger scroll gesture on a Precision Touchpad.”

So Microsoft's fixing it. Edge 17 will adopt a technology called Precision Touch Pad (PTP) Pointer Events and will “... fire Pointer Events with a pointerType of 'touch' in response to PTP gestures.”

“While this is a departure from the mousewheel events of the past,” Low wrote, “we believe that the advantages to this approach more than justify the departure.”

Chrome's done similar things since version 51, so Micrsoft's not ahead of the pack here. But it is making sure that Windows 10, its preferred hardware to run it on and Microsoft web properties like Bing Maps emerge as jank-free as possible. It'll also jinx jank on sites run by other companies.

For developers who've built older versions of Pointer Events int their sites, no change should be necessary. ®