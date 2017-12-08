Lenovo in expansive mood on ThinkPad’s 25th birthday

Promo Commercial IT vendor Lenovo is celebrating the 25th birthday of its ThinkPad brand with some alluring offers for IT resellers.

Lenovo claims its success has been driven by its focus on the channel, with more than 94 per cent of its business achieved though thousands of partners. Alongside the ThinkPad laptop, awarded the accolade of Best Overall Laptop Brand of 2017 by Laptop Magazine, partners have access to a wide-ranging hardware portfolio, from smartphones, laptops and tablets to desktops, servers and storage systems.

Lenovo’s regular partner programme includes an attractive and transparent rebate scheme and a state-of-the art online portal including a bid tool, e-learning, sales and marketing tools and more on lenovopartner.com portal as basis. The most recent Lenovo Channel incentive is a birthday celebration offer for new partners who sign up before 31 December: they win a €100 voucher for the first bid they raise through the portal’s Bid Tool.

There are also weekly rewards for all partners. The salesperson who closes the most bids on lenovopartner.com wins a limited edition ThinkPad 25 anniversary laptop every week until the end of the year.

And at the end of the contest in December, the prize for each of the five top-performing partners is two tickets for a weekend in buzzing Barcelona. The lucky winners will visit the city’s giant MareNostrum supercomputer and – perhaps even more awe-inspiring – have the chance to see FC Barcelona play at its Camp Nou home ground.