AI researcher pulls best Blue Steel in Yves Saint Laurent fragrance ad

An AI researcher has taken time out of his busy schedule to appear in an ad for Yves Saint Laurent's scent for men called Y.

Alexandre Robicquet appears in a video for the fragrance, which opens with him riding to his office on a motorbike. Of course.

He then fiddles with his pen, while moodily gazing at a bit of code with the voice over telling viewers: "Why? It makes everything possible."

After a hard day rearranging printouts on the floor, it adds: "Why can break down walls" before Robicquet struts his stuff on stage, at what looks like some kind of TED Talk. "Everything starts with a Why."

Alternatively: "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty."

Robicquet is a researcher in machine vision who works in the lab of Google X founder Sebastian Thrun. He is fronting the campaign along with rapper Loyle Carner and sculptor David Alexander Flinn.

But as some folk have pointed out, the fact that Robicquet's (full-time?) job of AI researcher is mentioned in the advert might suggest AI has become a tad overhyped.

The hype of being an AI research scientist nowadays. pic.twitter.com/karJtj6yIG — Antoine MIECH (@antoine77340) August 30, 2017

In any case, I'm sure we can all agree that an AI researcher's life is a precious, precious commodity, and there is more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking. ®