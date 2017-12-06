Spy-on-your-home Y-Cam cameras removes free cloud storage bit

So much for my 'best of hounds home alone' YouTube reel

Home security company Y-Cam has enraged its users after pulling its free lifetime cloud storage for its cameras.

Customers were told they had 14 days' notice to download any footage they required before the free service was deactivated.

Y-Cam will now offer one year of free seven-day rolling cloud storage for its new cameras, while existing cameras will lose their ability to record unless a £2.99 a month or £9.99 a month subscription is paid. The cameras cannot store video locally, meaning Y-Cam's own service is the only option for storage.

Users responded as one might expect, complaining on online forums and Y-Cam's social media, and tanking the company and its products' rating on TrustPilot and Amazon. One TrustPilot punter complained that the older kit, without a subscription, effectively performs a "livestream only" service.

Some also claim they have made complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority and Trading Standards about previous marketing material promoting the lifetime storage.

In a statement the company said: "recent years of increasing service costs and the ever-increasing burdens of data security and data protection have forced us to re-evaluate," and that its current model "is not sustainable".

It defended its decision to discontinue the free seven-day storage, saying "companies are entitled to change their Terms and Conditions and do so all the time, especially in fast-moving industries like technology and data security.

"We considered all options, including offering a shorter free period, however storage is the relatively cheap bit. It is the server processing resource required to compile videos that is expensive, so a reduction to, say, 48 hours would not [have] solve[d] the issue."

Y-Cam has used Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its cloud storage infrastructure since 2011, a move which allowed it to increase its previous offer of lifetime rolling three-day storage to the recently retracted seven-day storage.

The Register has contacted Y-Cam for further comment on the costs of its compute and storage, and also the ASA and Trading Standards. ®