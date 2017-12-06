New US tax bills would save Apple $47BEEELLION in overseas tax

While Apple may have to fork out €13bn (£11.4bn) to the Irish government in back taxes, on the other side of the pond it could gain $47.2bn (£35.2bn) in tax breaks.

That is if new US legislation proposed by Donald Trump to slash special overseas earnings rate from 35 per cent to just 14 per cent comes into force.

The break could make Apple one of the biggest beneficiaries of the controversial legislation, according to a Financial Times' analysis.

Essentially this means if the firm decided to bring all its assets back home after the proposed cuts came into force, Apple would pay less than half the tax it is currently liable for.

As well as enjoying this drastically cut rate, future overseas profit wouldn't be taxed again in the US, meaning the fruity biz would gain further benefits should the US Senate and House bills pass in their current form.

Since there is negotiation and more voting still to come, and a whole host of other measures in the bill to consider, it might be some time before Apple would repatriate their international dough: for now, it will just have to rest in the vault until legislators make up their minds

It follows news on Monday that Apple agreed to pay €13bn (£11.5bn) in unpaid taxes in Ireland on the order of the EU.

In August last year the European Commission ruled that Ireland's tax benefits to Apple were illegal under EU state aid rules because they allowed the giant to pay substantially less tax than other companies.

European regulators had threatened to take Ireland to the court in October over its failure to collect the tax. ®