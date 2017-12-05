Facebook, Twitter, and Google cleared in Dallas shooting lawsuit

A US Judge says social networks cannot be held accountable for the murderous actions of their users.

The District Court for Dallas, Texas has dismissed with prejudice the idea that the major social networking sites in the US harbored the sentiment that lead to the shooting and death of five Dallas police officers in July last year.

Judge Joseph Spero found that Facebook could not be directly connected to the ideals that lead to the shooting, and no damages could be claimed against the social network by the families of the police officers killed.

"Plaintiffs do not plausibly allege a connection between Hamas and the Dallas shooting, and thus fail to establish that Defendants‘ alleged support of Hamas was a proximate cause of Plaintiffs‘ injuries," the judgement reads.

"At the hearing, Plaintiffs were not able to identify additional factual allegations they could make to resolve this deficiency if given leave to amend."

The case stems from the 2006 incident where an extremist gunman opened fire on Dallas police, killing five officers. The shooter was killed when police strapped a bomb to a remote-controlled robot and blew him up with it.

Survivors of the fallen officers alleged that Facebook, Twitter, and Google should bear the responsibility for the deaths because they did not move to stop the social networking posts that allegedly motivated the killer.

The defence argued that the social networks were shielded by the communications decency act (CDA) as they were not directly responsible for what their users opted to post. The judge agreed, finding that Facebook and others only let users post the content that was lawfully allowed.

"Most if not all of Plaintiffs‘ claims are also barred by the CDA. Defendants‘ motion is therefore granted, and the action is dismissed with prejudice." ®