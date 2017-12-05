Quentin Tarantino in talks to make Star Trek movie

Entertainment publication Deadline Hollywood has reported that cinematic enfant terrible Quentin Tarantino has pitched an idea for a new Star Trek film.

Deadline's quoted sources who said Tarantino “has come up with a great idea” for a new instalment set in the re-booted Trek universe. JJ Abrams, who launched the re-boot, may produce and Tarantino could even direct.

Tarantino's films usually feature regular lashings of swearing, extreme violence, drug use and dialog that is not always immediately apparent as serving the plot. None of those elements make for megaplex-friendly date-night blockbusters.

While the latest Trek TV show, Discovery, has added the occasional F-bomb to its array of phasers and torpedos, most of the franchise's instalments feature prim dialog, bloodless violence, few substances stronger than alien liqueurs and forgettable dialog that hustles the plot along with often-improbable and unscientific exposition.

Just how to turn Tarnantino's style into Trek will surely tax the writers' room Deadline says will try to turn his idea into a workable script.

If they boldly go where no writing team has gone before and produce an edgy Trek capable of attracting the top-shelf actors Tarantino often secures, thereby breaking out of the SciFi ghetto, it will be an achievement to rank with Mr Scot's time-travelling invention of transparent aluminium. ®