Turns out Leakbase can keep a secret: it's shut down with zero info

Stolen-creds-for-cash site disappears, unmourned

By Richard Chirgwin 5 Dec 2017 at 07:03
Stolen-creds-for-sale site Leakbase has gone dark and started redirecting to Troy Hunt's HaveIBeenPwned.

Since it's published only three Tweets relating to the shutdown, Leakbase left plenty of room for speculation about the reason for its disappearance.

Brian Krebs associated the shutdown with the break-up of the Hansa “darkweb” operation in July.

That woke Leakbase for one last Tweet a short time ago:

Troy Hunt said he wasn't surprised by the closure and told The Register any leaked credential database risks unwanted attention from law enforcement, unless it's very careful about how it handles the data it holds. That alone, he opined, could have been Leakbase's undoing.

Like LeakedSource, which was shuttered in January this year, Leakbase let customers buy data sourced from breaches.

Hunt said kuring customers to help them “use that data to disadvantage the victims of a breach” was always a high-risk model.

“I was contacted by a trusted source last week saying they would be going offline,” Hunt said, and Krebs got in touch “48 hours ago telling me it was redirecting”. ®

