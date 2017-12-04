Freelance techies moan about DXC billing snafu: No pay for three weeks

Contractors plying their trade for DXC Technologies remain in the dark over what some claim is a billing system screw-up that has meant they'd gone unpaid for the past three weeks.

The tech hands-for-hire told El Reg they were unable to input time sheets since November 11 on Beeline, the internal process used to manage third-party labour.

In a mass memo to incumbent freelance techies on November 24 – seen by us – recruitment firm Experis, acting as DXC Contractor Care, stated: "Unfortunately there is still a delay in creating new Beeline assignments under the new MSP, Allegis Global Solutions, in the United Kingdom and Ireland due to technical issues."

The memo added that DXC, Beeline and Allegis are "working to get this resolved as a matter of urgency as we appreciate this has now affected the submission of two time sheets".

The freelance techies will be notified via email of the Beeline assignment ID once the "system issue is resolved" and can then submit dates and times worked from November 11 onwards.

One source affected by the glitch suspected DXC had "deleted contractors off the old [billing] system before making sure the new one works".

The as yet unspecified problem looks to have been fixed at the tail end of last week, one insider told us.

Experis and DXC refused to comment. ®