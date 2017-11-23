Wizarding World of Harry Potter awaits Microsoft Office exam winners

Hey kids, fancy an all-inclusive break to the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida? Well, you're in luck.

All students between the age of 13-22 are eligible for the once-in-a-lifetime trip. There is, however, just one catch. In order to get their hands on the top prize, they must first complete a series of soul-crushingly tedious Microsoft exams in Excel, PowerPoint or Word (2013 or 2016 version). Yay!

The Microsoft Office Specialist Four Nations Championship 2018 is open to youngsters in the UK and Ireland. To participate, eligible students must take, and pass, a MOS exam in one of two rounds.

Channelling all the magic and imagination that is typically found in the Microsoft suite, the first round is titled "The Hogwarts Express". The top-scoring students will then go to the second round, where they will participate in their country's National Regional Finals otherwise known as the "Triwizard Tournament".

And as if the kiddies won't have suffered enough by that point, the top students will then be invited to represent their nation at the MOS Four Nations Championship finals (AKA the Battle of Hogwarts) in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Orlando, Florida in July 2018. A winner will then be crowned.

Or perhaps by that point they might prefer a more relaxing break with the Dementors of Azkaban for all eternity instead. ®