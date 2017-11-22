Borat creator offers to cover mankini fines. Is nice!

Borat creator Brit comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has said he'll pay the fines handed to a group of mankini-clad Czech tourists by Kazakhstani authorities.

Cohen's character hit the big screens back in 2006 with the eponymous film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, where the lead character makes a documentary about his time in the US.

But his legacy lives on in stag dos and laaaads' nights out everywhere as many gents choose don the skimpy bright green "mankini" made famous by Borat.

Usually the main thing they risk losing is their dignity. (Your correspondent can attest to this, having seen a rather unfortunate chap take to a reverse bungee in one on a Bulgarian beach some years ago.)

However, a group of Czech tourists who decided to pull them on for a stunt in Borat's fairly conservative home nation have been fined for indecency.

Six men from the Czech Republic got arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing Borat's classic lime green MANKINI!



The men were arrested for, quote, "minor hooliganism", and fined a massive $68 each. Not “NICE”! pic.twitter.com/LHQNIpAzE0 — Bob & the Showgram (@theShowgram) November 16, 2017

According to the Beeb, local media reported that the men were arrested yesterday and told to pay up 22,500 tenge (£51), and when the story hit the headlines, Cohen apparently decided to step in.

Writing on his Facebook page, the comedian said:

To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I'll pay your fine.

It's not clear whether this will be an ongoing offer for future mankini fines, but the news is likely to resurrect what many of us had hoped was a fashion trend on the way out.

We've emailed the address supplied – arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.com – to see if they've followed up, and will update this story if we hear back. ®