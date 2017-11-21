Debian package depicts 'Tux the penguin' with sheep in intimate ASCII

A Debian software package containing an "ASCII representation of zoophilia" has been installed automatically on some users' machines.

According to a bug report, Debian user Felicia Hummel installed a package called "cowsay", which turns text into ASCII art of cows (or other animals) with speech or thought balloons. But with default settings of "install suggests" enabled, a controversial second "recommends" package called "cowsay-off" was also installed.

The Debian package page for cowsay-off states: "This package contains cows which some may consider to be offensive. Please do not install this package if you or your users are easily offended."

The -off tag is also used in other Debian packages, such as fortunes-off.

Hummel complained specifically about a file called sodomized-sheep.cow, saying: "This is a legal issue in many countries. Even if it's not well-defined by law if ASCII representations of zoophilia are legal or not, I'd rather prefer not to take a chance being involved in a lawsuit when such a file could be found on my computer."

"Tehnic" then suggested that cowsay-off be changed to a suggested package and that it should also ask for confirmation on install, which Hummel accepted was reasonable.

Hummel did not respond to a request for comment from The Register.

The exact content of the image is unclear. While Hummel described a depiction of bestiality, Debian contributor Dominik George also told The Reg he was "pretty certain" that "the being sodomising the sheep in the questionable artwork is *not* a human being, but Tux the penguin1".

Regardless, several users took issue that the artwork existed in the first place. One Debian user The Register contacted suggested creating a third package for it, while others called for a more clear tag such as "-obscene" or "-offensive".

Myles Jackman, a London lawyer specialising in obscenity cases, told El Reg that compositions or line drawings of bestiality are not illegal in the UK, as long as humans that appear under the age of 18 are not depicted. He said laws might vary from country to country.

Debian user Bosel Stefan told The Register: "I think this issue should not be blown out of proportion and I am confident the Debian team will find the right solution."

The package maintainer, Tony Maillefaud, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a post, Mailefaud wrote Monday: "I will use the Suggets field instead of the Recommends field. Unfortunately i'm really busy right now but be sure i will fix this as soon as i can." [sic]

For Reg readers strong of mind and stomach, the offending ASCII art can be viewed here. ®

Bootnote

1 There is a lively debate at the Reg UK news desk about this. "It's not Tux! Penguins – famously – don't have long legs," one staffer cried, while another offered: "It looks like Pepe. Ah, but does that leg belong to the sheep?" "Feels bad, man," a third commented.