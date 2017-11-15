Black Horse Down, we repeat... yes, Lloyds Bank, again

Customers of Lloyds Banking Group banks and TSB have been shut out of their online banking this afternoon.

This is the second time this month they've been kicked off. At the start of the year, the UK-based group fell victim to a DDoS that led to a two-day outage, and there have been several more glitches since then.

Hundreds of reports have flooded the website Downdetector about issues accessing banking through the website and mobile apps through Lloyds Bank, the Bank of Scotland, Halifax and TSB since around 13:40 GMT.

When you click on "personal banking" or "business" on the main Lloyds website, you get the following message:

Sorry, we've had to log you off. We're sorry but an error has occurred whilst processing your transaction. If you were making a payment then please check your statement to make sure it has been made successfully. If the payment isn't shown on your statement please try again. If this problem continues, please contact the Internet Banking Helpdesk on 0345 300 0116. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 7:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8:00am - 6:00pm If you're hearing or speech-impaired, please use our Textphone service on 0345 300 2280, Monday to Friday, 7:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday - Sunday, 8:00am - 6:00pm.

Multiple users on Twitter have also said they'd been having issues launching the app.

@AskLloydsBank currently undergoing problems launching the app and logging on to Internet banking services on the website. Any support for this issue? — maggot (@OrangeBlob250) November 15, 2017

@AskLloydsBank having problems with the app any idea when it will be back online? Thanks — Rainbow LastJedi Ali (@stillill72) November 15, 2017

But not to worry, the black horse is raring to go again. In tweets, the bank has acknowledged issues exist.

Hi, I'm SO. We've been made aware that a number of customers are experiencing issues this afternoon. Please be assured that we're looking into this. — Lloyds Bank (@AskLloydsBank) November 15, 2017

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland all form part of Lloyds Banking Group so do use shared IT infrastructure, according to Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson.

A TSB spokesperson confirmed that while TSB separated some years back, it still "rents" its IT infrastructure from Lloyds, and said the TSB outage was linked to the one at Lloyds. "We'd like to apologise to our customers for any disruption they're currently experiencing with our internet banking. We're working as hard and as fast as we can to resolve any issues and will update our customers as soon as we possibly can." ®

* OK, OK, Total Inability To Support Usual Pay-by-click... It's not "pecuniary", but it'll do...