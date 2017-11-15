Pastry in a manger: We're soz, Greggs man said

Budget Brit pastry purveyor Greggs has been forced to apologise after substituting a sausage roll for Baby Jesus in its limited-edition advent calendar.

Each door behind the £24 promo features a traditional festive scene, such as kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe, a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits and shepherds paying a Nativity tribute to a sausage roll in a manger.

But some folk failed to see the funny side of the gimmick, prompting the calorie-pusher to issue a retraction.

A few punters expressed their rage to Twitter, of course.

Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent Calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions! They should donate every penny of their profits to @salvationarmyuk https://t.co/tAV7CRP7WM — Simon Richards (@simplysimontfa) November 15, 2017

Tbh I'm glad Christians kicked off and Greggs apologised for replacing Jesus with a sausage roll. No other religion would stand for that nonsense. — Idealist (@ClinicallyLuxe) November 15, 2017

A spokesman said: "We're really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

Nevertheless, thicker-skinned sausage roll lovers will still be able to get their hands on the advent calendar from November 20, which Greggs has said is worth between £35 and £60.

All the vouchers can be redeemed in shops from December 1 up to and including Christmas Eve. Gift cards are valid for up to 12 months. ®