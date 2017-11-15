Got an Amazon Echo or Google Home? Patch 'em or face bite of Bluetooth-linked vuln

Amazon Echo and Google Home users need to patch their devices to defend against recently discovered Bluetooth-related vulnerabilities.

BlueBorne (see the video explanation below) is a collective name for eight vulnerabilities found in the common Bluetooth stacks of all the major vendors. The eight Bluetooth-related vulnerabilities affect an estimated 5.3 billion Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows devices, California-based IoT security firm Armis warned in September. Amazon Echo and Google Home were also vulnerable, but this info was held back pending the development of recently released patches.

By exploiting unpatched voice-driven personal assistant devices, hackers can take them over, spread malware, and establish a "man-in-the-middle" attack to siphon off data or hack other devices on the same home networks, the reserachers warn. BlueBorne is potentially attractive to hackers because vulnerable Bluetooth-enabled devices cane be hacked without having to fool users by clicking on malicious links, downloading a file, or interacting with them in any way.

Around 15 million Amazon Echoes and five million Google Home devices have been sold, according to September estimates from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Smart devices and assistants are also making their way into some corporate environments.

"Rising airborne threats such as BlueBorne and KRACK are a wakeup call to the enterprise that traditional security simply cannot defend against new attack vectors that are targeting IoT and connected devices in the corporate environment," said Yevgeny Dibrov, chief exec of Armis. "Every organisation must gain visibility over sanctioned and unsanctioned IoT devices in their environments."

Armis has released a bespoke vulnerability scanning app on the Google Play Store that can be used to identify impacted devices.

In a statement, Google told El Reg that it had released patches to its partners to address the BlueBorne vulnerabilities some weeks ago.

Users do not need to take any action. We automatically patched Google Home several weeks ago, and neither Google nor Armis found evidence of this attack in the wild. As always, we appreciate researchers' efforts to help keep all users safe.

A spokesperson for Amazon, which released updates today, told The Register: "Customer trust is important to us and we take security seriously. Customers do not need to take any action as their devices will be automatically updated with the security fixes." ®