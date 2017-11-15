Adobe dis-Connect: Corp collab service has been knackered for days

Customers of online web conference meeting service Adobe Connect have been unable or have struggled to access the collaboration tool for several days.

A reader writes in to tell El Reg the Adobe Connect service has been out of commission for him since this weekend with a number of users unable to connect to the service.

"Problems started on Saturday, got worse on Monday and are still continuing now," our tipster told us on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Adobe was not available for comment.

The Connect status page shows that problems with the service were kicked off on Sunday after maintenance work was performed on Saturday, and that multiple complaints were filed throughout the week against gremlins in Adobe's systems serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

These problems included the inability to use meeting, webinar, telephone, email and event services. It was all pretty much fubar on and off since the weekend. All but one of the complaints were resolved by Wednesday afternoon, US Pacific Time.

Adobe's Customer Care Twitter account claimed the technical glitches were now fixed.

Hi, Adobe Connect was under maintenance but it has now been resolved, here is the status: https://t.co/1vuGnUIfUV

Thanks ^NR https://t.co/iuwZCjz4Or — Adobe Customer Care (@AdobeCare) November 15, 2017

Connect is Adobe's answer to the likes of Cisco Webex, providing online meeting and videoconferencing tools for corporations and other organizations as well as desktop sharing, classwork, and online training software. Adobe offers the software in three different packages for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

The reports come one day after Adobe posted an update for five CVE-listed vulnerabilities in Connect, including a server-side request forgery (CVE-2017-11291) rated by the company as a critical flaw. If exploited, the vulnerability could allow an attacker to bypass network access controls.

Also patched were three cross-site scripting vulnerabilities and a clickjacking flaw.

The patch was part of a massive Patch Tuesday dump from Adobe that also included fixes for more than 60 flaws in Acrobat and Reader as well as fixes for Flash Player, Photoshop, Shockwave Player, and InDesign. ®

PS: Google Docs suffered an outage blip for just over an hour earlier today.