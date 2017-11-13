Mm, sacrilicious: Greggs advent calendar features sausage roll in a manger

Nothing quite says Christmas like greasy, calorific overindulgence, and this year budget sausage roll shop Greggs is ready to get you in the mood with its "treat-filled" limited-edition advent calendar.

Each door reveals a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs branches to be exchanged for a different treat every day from its Christmas and wider menu, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pies and its signature cuisine – pork mince encased in pastry.

On Christmas Eve, a £5 gift card sits behind door 24 – but for some lucky customers they will find a surprise £25 gift card.

A limited number of the calendars will go on sale in selected Greggs shops across the UK from Monday, November 20, until stocks last, priced at £24.

The cover image features the much-loved Festive Bake in a cheery Santa Claus themed bag and bears the jolly greeting "Merry Greggsmas".

Each door reveals a festive scene with a uniquely Greggsian twist, such as kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe, a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits and shepherds paying a Nativity homage to a sausage roll in a manger. It's what the Lord Jesus would have wanted.

A Greggs spokesperson said: "Novelty advent calendars have been around for years, so we thought it was time to take the concept up a notch. Fans won't be disappointed by what's behind the doors – there's a delicious Greggs gift to enjoy every day of the December advent season, from sausage rolls to Christmas sandwiches and of course our infamous Festive Bake. It's the perfect Christmas gift for every Greggs fan."

The calendar is worth between £35-£60, and the vouchers can be redeemed in shops from December 1 up to and including Christmas Eve. Gift cards are valid for up to 12 months.

