IBM leads BigInsights for Hadoop out behind barn. Shots heard

IBM has announced the retirement of the basic plan for its data analytics software platform, BigInsights for Hadoop.

The basic plan of the service will be retired in a month, on December 7 of this year. IBM said the enterprise plan would continue to be available.

As of December 6, 2017, new BigInsights for Hadoop (basic plan) instances will not be provisioned.

Existing instances will continue to be supported, the firm said, with a support end date set for a year's time, on November 7 2018.

During this time – between December 7, 2017, and November 7, 2018 – all existing instances will be available on the services dashboard in the Bluemix console.

In its announcement of the retirement, IBM said that users should delete their BigInsights for Apache Hadoop service instances before November 7, 2018.

Any instances still provisioned as of that date will be deleted.

The move follows the June announcement of closer ties with Hadoop-flinger Hortonworks.

At the time, IBM said it would fully integrate the Hortonworks Data Platform with its Data Science Experience and machine learning platforms, and migrate BigInsights users to HDP.

In the announcement of BigInsights' retirement, Big Blue said users should move their applications to its IBM Analytics Engine, which was launched in beta in September and uses HDP as its underlying Hadoop distribution.

"The IBM Analytics Engine, built on an advanced architecture and integration points, provides similar functionality to BigInsights for Apache Hadoop (Basic plan)," the firm said.

"IBM Analytics Engine provides a better experience to spin up Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark clusters, integrate with Data Science Experience and work with data in cloud object storage." ®

