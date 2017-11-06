No, Samsung, you really do owe Apple $120m for patent infringement

Samsung seems to have trouble accepting reality when it comes to a long-running patent spat with Apple.

The US Supreme Court today declined to hear another appeal of a May 2014 verdict awarding Apple $119.6m for Samsung's alleged infringement of software patents including "quick links", Reuters reports.

An eight-person jury first sided with Apple in May 2014.

In February 2016, a three-person appeals panel ruled Samsung did not have to pay. But the full Federal Appeals Court in Washington DC surprisingly overturned the ruling in October 2016.

Samsung decided to take its case to the Supreme Court, arguing that there were procedural issues. Evidently the justices disagree.

Apple originally wanted $2.2bn but, as all mothers say, I want doesn't get.

Samsung and Apple are also locked in a separate fight over a 2012 decision that awarded Apple $399m for infringements of rounded corners on phones and homepage design. Samsung won a retrial on October 26.

Neither smartphone giant has responded to a request for comment. ®

