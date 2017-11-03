Donald, YOU'RE FIRED: Rogue Twitter staffer quits, deletes President Trump's account

Updated For a few minutes on Thursday afternoon, Pacific Time, the Twitter account of US President Donald J. Trump ceased to exist – sensationally deleted by a Twitter staffer on their last day of work, we're told.

The absence of such a distinctive, dare we say divisive, social media voice was immediately noticed, and welcomed by some.

"For a brief moment Trump’s twitter was down & outside my window white nationalists were paying reparations to black people," commented writer and Harvard PhD candidate Clint Smith. "Then I awoke."

"We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down," quipped comedy writer Mike Drucker.

The temporary deactivation came as Twitter rolled out new rules on using its service, prompting netizens to wonder if the President's account had catastrophically fallen foul of the regulations.

Wow. Okay. They actually did it. @realDonaldTrump, you're fired, says Twitter pic.twitter.com/iqO4VZn7ja — The Register (@TheRegister) November 2, 2017

A few minutes after the vanishing act, though, Twitter blamed human error; specifically, a lone human's error. "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the San Francisco-based upstart said... via itself. "The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

We speculated the account was removed by a rogue employee announcing to their bosses that they had quit. We weren't far off. In an updated statement, Twitter claimed:

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.

That a staffer could delete a profile with 41 million followers, one belonging to the leader of the free world no less, is staggering. And also awesome. ®

This story was updated post-publication with Twitter's latest statement blaming a resigning employee.

