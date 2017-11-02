KFC turns Japanese bath tubs into party buckets

A campaign launched in Japan has meant anyone partial to diving into a tub of finger lickin' good chicken now has the chance to literally do just that, thanks to the arrival of the KFC Bath Bomb.

The deep fryer of genetically engineered birds plump poulets has teamed up with Japanese novelty retailer Village Vanguard to give 100 lucky winners the one-off opportunity to submerge themselves in the aroma of the Colonel's mix of 11 herbs and spices.

(This is the same outlet that came up with a range of bath salts smelling of grilled meat, pizza or beer. And, of course, the Miso soup bath.)

KFC Japan tweeted an image of the product, shaped as a chicken drum stick:

Punters have until November 15 to get their hands on the goodies. Sadly, though, it's for Japan residents only. For now at least.

The business is no stranger to gimmicky campaigns. A New Zealand outpost of KFC last year brought to market themed sidelines including a limited-edition scented candle, chicken-scented sun lotion, "lickable" nail varnishes and lip balm range.

A surefire hit with the opposite sex. ®

