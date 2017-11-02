Landlubber northern council shores up against boat-tipping

Ahoy there, m'ducky. Chart a course t'Doncaster

By Rebecca Hill 2 Nov 2017 at 13:12
The speedboat abandoned on a Doncaster road

One landlocked council's battle with fly-tipping has taken a nautical twist this week after it had to deal with a speedboat... left in a road.

The boat was found in the northern English town of Doncaster, which is just north of Sheffield in England – and about 50 miles from the sea.

Doncaster Council decided to chart the course of its dealings with the illegally parked boat on a GIF-filled Twitter thread.

The boat, it pointed out, had been ditched directly under a "No fly-tipping" sign.

But the council said it's used to dealing with odd activity, having recently found a car in a pond.

And it warned that the council has a crack team of enforcement officers specialised in investigating fly-tipping, who bear a striking resemblance to 80s has-beens Duran Duran.

Although it isn't clear whether the team alighted on any plunder, the council did reveal it was considering approaching Bullseye host Jim Bowen, who is known to have had access to a large quantity of speedboats.

The perp could be issued with a fixed penalty notice or a suspended sentence, the council said – or might be asked to walk the plank.

Meanwhile, the fate of the boat isn't clear. We've asked Doncaster Council to clarify what was meant by the announcement on Twitter that it is "now in boat heaven".

We'll update this story when the council gets back to us. ®

