Comodo CA acquired by Francisco Partners ...

Comodo's certificate business has a new owner, and not everybody's happy about it.

That's because buyer Francisco Partners also counts among its investments companies like BlueCoat Security and SonicWall, both of whom produce SSL proxy boxes.

The concern is that certificate authorities are trusted by browsers – that's the point of a CA, after all – and that could compromise users' ability to know when their traffic's being decrypted.

As Liverpool, England-based security consultant Kevin Beaumont Tweeted:

As a security community we have built solutions that rely on every CA being trustworthy. That needs to change. The model is broken. — Kevin Beaumont 🐿 (@GossiTheDog) October 31, 2017

Comodo has issued 91 million certificates to more than 200,000 customers worldwide and claims top spot in the CA market. However, its record operating its CA alongside other businesses wasn't spotless: in 2016, it was accused by Google of crafting a Chrome knockoff that undermined user security, repeating behaviour the US Department of Homeland Security criticised in 2015.

A certification issuance blunder in November 2015 resulted in the company withdrawing incorrectly-issued certificates, and it lost a trademark stoush with popular free CA LetsEncrypt last year.

Francisco Partners has appointed former Entrust COO Bill Holtz as CEO of Comodo CA, and SonicWall CEO and president Bill Conner as chairman. Comodo founder Melih Abdulhayoglu remains as minority owner and board observer. ®

