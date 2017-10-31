LTE it snow: Microsoft to punt out LTE-tastic Surface Pro in December

Microsoft's Surface Pro with added LTE goodness is due to land in the UK on 1 December, just in time for enterprise punters to request one from the local Santas residing in their procurement and IT department.

Panos Panay, corporate veep of devices, took to the stage at Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in London to confirm the “shipping” date of the Surface Pro with Advanced LTE.

The tablet-cum-laptop hybrid is also set to provide global connectivity via support from 20 LTE bands. The entry level unit comes loaded with Intel's seventh generation Core i5 CPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon x16 modem, 4B of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Panoy said customers had demanded "full LTE" and a "power PC format". He forecast that one half of workers around the world would be mobile in three years, and would need a machine that allowed them to step away from the desktop.

Prices start at $1,159 and a version packing 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is due to retail at $1,449. UK pricing wasn't available at the launch and has yet to appear on Redmond's site.

A consumer version of the Pro with LTE is expected to be released next year.

At the same time, Panoy reiterated the 16 November launch date for the 13" Surface Book 2. "It is coming to London," he trilled.

Of course, there was no commentary about the recent predictions that the Surface range will be killed off by the end of 2019. ®

Sponsored: The Joy and Pain of Buying IT - Have Your Say