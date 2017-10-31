Robot takes the job of sitting on your arse

Poll Car-maker Ford has revealed a robot that's taken the job of sitting on your arse.

Described as a “metallic butt” in video below, the device is used to determine “the exact pass pattern of a person's sitting behaviour” so that the company can design better car seats.

The robot simulates sitting in and out of a car seat 25,000 times, or about ten years of use, and measures “the deflection and softness of the seat when a person sits”.

The outcome is a better-designed seat, in this case for the Ford Fiesta.

Sadly Ford's video doesn't name the robot, which sounds like an invitation for Reg readers to step up and do so in the poll below. Some ideas are too easy: Honda's ASIMO robot gives us “ASSIMO” for Ford's creation. If the options in the poll are insufficient, hit the comments with your own suggestions.

