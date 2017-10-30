10/10 would patch again: Big Red plasters 'easily exploitable' backdoor in Oracle Identity Manager

Oracle is urging users of its enterprise identity management system to apply an emergency update to stomp a bug that allows attackers take over the system.

The bug has been given a CVSS score of 10.0 – or critical – and could allow a remote, unauthorised hacker access to systems.

Oracle said the vuln "can result in complete compromise of Oracle Identity Manager via an unauthenticated network attack".

Oracle described the flaw as "easily exploitable". It allows "unauthenticated attacker with network access via HTTP to compromise Oracle Identity Manager".

Although the vuln is in the Fusion Middleware component of Oracle Identity Manager, Big Red said that "attacks may significantly impact additional products".

The bug, designated CVE-2017-10151, does not appear to have been included in Big Red's quarterly critical patch update, which was released just over a week ago.

That update contained details of 38 other vulns in Oracle Fusion Middleware.

Oracle said in the latest alert that users should apply the updates provided "without delay".

The company listed supported versions affected as: 11.1.1.7; 11.1.1.9; 11.1.2.1.0; 11.1.2.2.0; 11.1.2.3.0; and 12.2.1.3.0.

Product releases that aren't under premier or extended support aren't tested for the vuln, but Oracle added that it was "likely that earlier versions of affected releases are also affected". ®

