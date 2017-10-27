Man: Just 18 Bitcoin babies and my home is yours

A man in Grimsby wants to flog his house for 18 Bitcoin (£81,305) because he calcuates the currency is a better investment than cold hard British pounds in the bank.

Sean Atkinson, 49, told El Reg, he was aware of the growing market for selling high-end properties in exchange for the crypto currency, "so why not terraced houses in Grimsby?"

He is not the first person in Blighty who has looked to sell his house for Bit-wonga. Last week, a four-bedroom house in Colchester, Essex, went on the market for either £375,000 or 82.55 Bitcoin.

"For me it seems like a much better longer term investment. Unfortunately, I can’t do the entire sale in Bitcoin, due to the process I have to go through with my with solicitor, which means there is also a cash payment required of £100."

Atkinson, who has a number of freelance jobs including film-maker, festival-organiser and yoga laughter coach, will move in with his girlfriend once the sale is complete. He has lived in the house for 25 years.

On his site he revealed: "It’s been a family home and a shared house lived in by several artists. We are currently making it magnolia and white ready for new owners although get in touch quick if you want any of the wall and ceiling art leaving!"

It also has an "efficient combi-boiler" which "ties into a solar thermal system", several working fireplaces and two wood-burning stoves and is near to Sainbury's.

Since it was first created in 2009 the average value of a Bitcoin has appreciated exponentially. The value of a single bitcoin was initially valued at a quarter-of-a-cent. Today, that single bitcoin is valued upwards of $2,200, Fortune noted in March.

However, some have warned Bitcoin is a bubble that is going to burst: its value has risen around 600 per cent in the last year.

Bitcoin is also the preferred currency of miscreants across the globe. The transactions are verified by network nodes and recorded in the blockchain public distributed ledger.

If there are no takers, Atkinson admits on his website that he will also accept "the usual government issued fiat currency, UK pounds". ®

